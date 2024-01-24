The Indiana coach racked up two quick technical fouls against Denver.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was ejected from his team's matchup against the NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Carlisle was arguing a non-call when he racked up two technical fouls in quick succession with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter:

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was ejected with two technical fouls for arguing a non-call vs. the Nuggets. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/4JMa4jvKyF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2024

On the previous play, Pacers star Pascal Siakam made a move to the basket and appeared to draw contact, but didn't receive a whistle.

The Pacers have lost four of their last five games, and they are 24-19 on the season. In their loss against these same Nuggets on January 14, the Pacers shot 46.7 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three. Indiana scored 43 points off the bench while their starters had four players score in the double-figures. The Pacers were led by Bruce Brown in that game, but he has since been traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Carlisle was likely already frustrated headed into the game due to the fact that that the Pacers had to take on the Nuggets without star Tyrese Haliburton, who is out dealing with a strained hamstring.

The Pacers guard last played in the Jan. 19 118-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 35 minutes in that game, scoring 21 points and dishing out 17 assists. It was Haliburton's first game since the Jan. 8 game against the Boston Celtics, when he played 13 minutes in a 133-131 win. That was the game in which he initially suffered the hamstring strain.

It will be interesting to see what Carlisle has to say about the officiating after the game. He'll need to be careful with his comments if he hopes to avoid a fine, however.