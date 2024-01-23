The Denver Nuggets visit the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Nuggets are 30-14 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. They played the Pacers just last week, and were able to win by eight points. In that game, the Nuggets had four starts score 20 or more points. Michael Porter Jr, Nikola Jokic, and Jamal Murray each put up 25 in the win. Jokic and Aaron Gordon recorded a double-double while Porter Jr knocked down seven threes. The Nuggets shot 64.8 percent from the field in the win, and 50 percent from three.

The Pacers have lost four of their last five games, and they are 24-19 on the season. In their loss against the Nuggets on January 14, the Pacers shot 46.7 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three. Indiana scored 43 points off the bench while their starters had four players score in the double-figures. The Pacers were led by Bruce Brown, but he has since been traded. However, Pascal Siakam has joined the team, and Tyrese Haliburton will most likely be active for the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Pacers Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Indiana Pacers: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nuggets have been playing some great basketball lately. They have been especially good on the defensive end of the court. In their four win of the last five games, the most points the Nuggets have allowed is 113. In the other three wins, they allowed less than 110. The Pacers are a great offensive team, so the Nuggets need to continue playing well defensively.

The Nuggets allow just 110.9 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA. Their great defense lately has been no surprise. The Nuggets have allowed less than 110 points 21 times this season. When they do, they have a record of 19-2. Denver has already held the Pacers to below that number once this season, if they can do it again, they will cover the spread.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana really struggled on offense their last time against the Nuggets. However, they were short-handed. In this game, the Pacers will have Siakam for sure, but they could also get Haliburton. Haliburton sat out Sunday night, but that could have just been due to rest. With Haliburton, the Pacers are a much better team. Adding Siakam to that makes the Pacers a tougher team to beat.

The Pacers are the top scoring team in the NBA. This is in large part thanks to the contributions of Haliburton. With him, the Pacers average 127.4 points per game. That is an incredibly impressive number. In fact, it is 11 points more than their points average without him. If he does play, the Pacers are going to score some points. With that, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to whether or not Haliburton suits up. However, I am going to work under the assumption that he is active and ready to go. Because of this, I like the Pacers to cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers +3 (-110), Over 241.5 (-110)