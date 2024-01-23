Tyrese Haliburton will be out for the next three games

The Indiana Pacers announced that star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next three games due to his left hamstring strain, and he will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

Tyrese Haliburton last played for the Pacers in the Jan. 19 118-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 35 minutes in that game, scoring 21 points and dishing out 17 assists. It was Haliburton's first game since the Jan. 8 game against the Boston Celtics, when he played 13 minutes in a 133-131 win. That was when he initially suffered the hamstring strain. After playing against the Trail Blazers, the Pacers and Rick Carlisle will be managing Haliburton's hamstring injury and see where they are on Saturday.

After losing to the Trail Blazers with Haliburton, the Pacers lost to the Phoenix Suns without him on the court by the score of 117-110. It will not be easy for the Pacers to win any of the next three games without their star point guard, as they play the Denver Nuggets tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday and the Suns on Friday. All are at home.

If Haliburton gets a good report on Saturday, he could possibly play on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, the Pacers likely do not want to be too aggressive with Haliburton and have him hurt the hamstring again, causing him to miss a much longer stretch.

Currently, the Pacers sit at 24-19 on the season. They are trying to fight with teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat for seeding in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Haliburton's status will be a big factor in the near future for Indiana and Rick Carlisle.