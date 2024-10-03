Pascal Siakam is hoping to help lead his Indiana Pacers back on another deep playoff run in 2024-25 after the team surprised many by reaching the conference finals last year. The Pacers have been busy making moves this offseason but have largely kept the core foundation of the team the same, setting the stage for the most anticipated season of basketball in Indiana since the early 2010s.

The Pacers' calling card last season was their high-paced, frenetic style of basketball that called for rapid ball movement on the offensive end of the floor and a high pressure defense designed to force turnovers on the opposition.

Head coach Rick Carlisle recently spoke on a change he anticipates in the NBA this upcoming season that could bode well for the Pacers' chances of success.

“It's going to be much more physical this year,” said Carlisle, per The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy, via Caitlin Cooper on X, formerly Twitter. “Games are going to look a lot more like FIBA than the old, freedom of movement NBA.”

The NBA has long been criticized for essentially legislating defense out of the game in recent decades, and if Carlisle's prediction is correct, we may finally see the unbelievable scoring numbers of the last few years start to take a downward turn.

Can the Pacers capitalize on last year's success?

The Pacers' run to the conference finals last season unfortunately did not win them many fans in the basketball pundit world. Most viewed Indiana's postseason push as a product of injuries to their opponents, with both the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks having to power through truly unbelievable amounts of setbacks in those respective series.

However, the Pacers still have a very talented young squad led by Tyrese Haliburton, who established himself as an All-Star starter last year and overcame a rough start to put together an overall solid first playoff showing.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the Pacers were dealing with an injury of their own in the playoffs last year in the form of Benedict Mathurin, who missed the home stretch of the season and the postseason but is expected to be back for 2024-25.

With these pieces intact, it's not outside the realm of possibility that Indiana could make another deep foray into the playoffs.

In any case, the Pacers' season is set to begin on October 23 vs the Detroit Pistons.