The future of the Indiana Pacers is here to stay. Tyrese Haliburton was a revelation for the Pacers ever since he was traded from the Kings last season. Since then, talks about a contract extension loomed over the team.

Now, those rumors were made official, as Haliburton has signed a 5-year, designated max contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million with Indiana, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

🚨 BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have agreed on a 5-year max contract extension worth up to $260 million, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/aKFYpT5ttx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 1, 2023

Tyrese Haliburton Background

Initially drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2020, the star point guard has really turned himself into one of the league's best overall facilitating point guards. Even with Sacramento, Haliburton has always shown signs of being an elite guard. Many even expected him to form a strong duo with De'Aaron Fox when he was with the Kings.

However, the Kings shocked the world by trading Haliburton to the Pacers for center Domantas Sabonis. The move was universally slammed, as it felt like a lateral deal for both sides. As it turns out, the trade ended up being a win-win for both teams.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pacers got their point guard of the future in Haliburton, as he has developed into a capable focal point on the offensive-end of the floor. Not to mention, he is now the face of the franchise.

Haliburton's first season with the Pacers was like a movie. The point guard burst onto the scene as a shifty ball-handler who can distribute the rock and score at will. Despite Indiana missing the playoffs, Haliburton performed well enough to warrant an All-Star nod this season.

Tyrese Haliburton Future with Pacers

The Pacers now lock up their point guard of the future with Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton is expected to lead the charge for Indy next season as the primary playmaker and scorer. Last year, he averaged 20.1 points per game on 40% shooting from deep while recording over ten assists per game. Those are elite numbers that any other point guard would be jealous of.

Whether the Pacers capitalize on Haliburton's rise is a completely different matter altogether. If last season is any indication, this Indy team was always on the outskirts of the playoffs. Perhaps Haliburton makes another leap next season.

We'll see how the young point guard responds to his first big contract.