The Indiana Pacers could be without their best player for what promises to be the biggest game of the regular season. Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's clash with the Miami Heat due to back soreness.
Haliburton finished with eight points and 11 assists in the Pacers' 126-112 victory over the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, breaking Mark Jackson's franchise-record for single-season dimes. He “seemed to be in good spirits” at Saturday's practice, per Tony East of All Pacers, lending credence to the hope that he'll be able to suit up against Miami.
The 23-year-old has yet to miss a game due to back issues this season, but he's clearly been managing some degree of discomfort in that regard over the past few months. Haliburton has often worn a wrap on his back when on the bench, and missed a shootaround in late December due to back lower-back soreness before later leading his team to victory over the Chicago Bulls.
If Tyrese Haliburton can't play on Sunday, expect rookie shooting guard Ben Sheppard to join Andrew Nembhard in Indiana ‘s starting backcourt, with heavier doses of veteran floor general TJ McConnell off the bench. Impact reserve big man Jalen Smith is also listed as questionable versus the Heat due to a left ankle sprain.
Miami stands to be at full-strength in Indianapolis. Terry Rozier played in Friday's win over the Houston Rockets despite suffering a knee injury 24 hours earlier, while Tylero Herro returned from a six-week absence due to knee and foot injuries, looking no worse for the wear en route to 17 points, five rebounds and six assists off the bench.
Pacers, Heat fighting to avoid play-in
Indiana enters Sunday's action at 44-34, good for sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers are just a half game up on the seventh-place Heat with four left to play, leaving Sunday's matchup with major postseason implications even before getting to the tiebreaker.
The teams split their first two meetings of 2023-24, a two-game set in South Beach back in late November. Sunday's battle at Gainbridge Fieldhouse won't just decide who sits higher in the standings at its conclusion, but whether Indiana or Miami owns the head-to-head tiebreaker—absolutely huge for both teams' hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament.
Fortunately for the Pacers and Heat, neither would be spooked by a prospective first-round matchup with the likely two-seed Milwaukee Bucks if they're relegated to the play-in tournament. But simply making the playoffs outright is still a far preferable outcome, especially considering how shaky postseason prospects of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and New York Knicks seem as they fight to finish third in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana and Miami tipoff at 2:00 p.m. (PT) from Gainsbridge Fieldhouse.