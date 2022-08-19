Tyrese Haliburton receives bold Reggie Miller-esque praise from Pacers GM

Tyrese Haliburton has a high-ceiling without question. However, Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan revealed what the organization truly thinks about Haliburton, per Basketball News.

“We’re gonna build our team around him,” Buchanan said. “We see him as hopefully being the next Reggie Miller. We had a Reggie Miller mural painted on a building in downtown Indianapolis, and I think our dream is that one day Tyrese will have [his own] up somewhere in downtown Indianapolis.”

Wow. It’s one thing to say a young player has potential. But to put him in the same conversation as NBA legend Reggie Miller is an entirely different form of praise. Buchanan’s quote suggests that the Pacers envision Tyrese Haliburton as a future Hall of Famer.

Haliburton shared his thoughts on being the face of the franchise in Indiana.

“That’s so funny. It’s so funny just hearing you say that,” Haliburton said. “The way I look at it, that’s not for me to decide. I guess that’s more for fans and media to decide who that is, and if people say it’s me, I guess I understand.”

Tyrese Haliburton later commented on his mindset moving forward.

“As a kid, I would’ve f****n’ killed for this, so it’s fun to be a part of,” Haliburton said. “And at the end of the day, it’s just basketball. And the things in life that come with it, I’m just gonna be who I am and share my values on certain things… I just take it naturally and have fun with it. It’s a great opportunity for me.”