Tyrese Haliburton appears to be in danger of missing the Pacers' Saturday night battle against the Timberwolves.

The Indiana Pacers did not have a very fruitful Friday night. Not only did they lose to the horrendous Washington Wizards, gifting them just their fourth win of the season in 24 tries in a 137-123 Indiana loss, they also might be without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton in the immediate future.

Haliburton ended up sustaining a blow to his knee, and he was clearly reeling from it, walking with a limp before exiting the game with two minutes left in the third quarter. The Pacers star did not return, although with the blowout in full swing, Indiana merely may have been erring on the side of caution with its franchise cornerstone.

Nevertheless, while Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle admitted that Tyrese Haliburton could miss the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the star point guard revealed that he doesn't think that this will be an injury that keeps him out for a sustained period of time.

“I'm fine, I'm just banged up a little bit. There was a little wet spot on the floor. I landed on my hip, that's fine, but me and Bilal went knee to knee, so just a little sore right now,” Haliburton said, per Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star.

Given the quick turnaround between games, it may be a safe assumption for fans to think that Tyrese Haliburton would miss the Pacers' contest tomorrow against the Timberwolves. That would be a shame to neutral fans as well, as a clash between a full-strength Pacers and Timberwolves squad would entail a huge battle between the league's best offense and best defense.

Haliburton has missed just two games for the Pacers this season; he was absent back on November 1 in a 51-point loss against the Boston Celtics due to an ankle knock, and he missed the Pacers' 15-point win over the Miami Heat on December 2 due to an illness.

If Tyrese Haliburton does indeed miss their game tomorrow night, the Pacers will be very shorthanded at the point. Andrew Nembhard is currently out as well due to a knee injury, so TJ McConnell, who's drawing interest on the trade market, might get all the minutes he can handle against the Timberwolves.