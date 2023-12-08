Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was ecstatic after leading his team to a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Thursday evening, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers advanced to the final stage of the NBA's first ever In-Season Tournament with a thrilling 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the tournament's semifinal round in Las Vegas. The Pacers advanced to Las Vegas with a big win over the Boston Celtics earlier this week, and on Thursday, Haliburton continued his stellar play as of late that has fans thinking a second straight All-Star game is well within reach.

After the game, Haliburton spoke with ESPN, who was broadcasting the game, about how he and the Pacers have been able to defy expectations, including in the win over the Bucks.

“So they tell we're not supposed to be here, so I guess they're not right,” said Haliburton.

He was also asked about yelling “I know what time it is” and pointing to himself after hitting a dagger three-pointer late in the contest.

“Not mine, it's ours. It's ours for the taking,” said Haliburton. “We're not supposed to be here, expectations aren't there. We just keep shocking the world. So we gotta watch the game tonight, be ready for who's next.”

The Pacers now will await the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans, who will be playing in the semifinal round for the Western Conference later in the evening. The championship game, and the awarding of the NBA's first ever NBA In-Season Tournament Cup, will take place on Saturday evening.

If Haliburton continues playing at this rate, it's not hard to envision the Pacers taking home the whole thing.