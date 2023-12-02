Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hopes that a recent quote of his does not turn into a viral Twitter meme.

Tyrese Haliburton is hoping to bring the Indiana Pacers back to prominence after he was traded there from the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 season. While the Pacers haven't yet been able to crack the postseason picture since Haliburton's arrival, this year, the team looks well-equipped to do just that, as Haliburton has Indiana playing at a breakneck pace and is leading one of the most lethal attacks in the NBA so far this year.

Recently, Haliburton got candid about his goals for the season, saying that he's “tired of being a loser,” per Alex Gordon of the Setting the Pace podcast. Now, media outlet Bleacher Report has turned that quote into a meme, which Haliburton recently responded to on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

This gon turn into an elite meme on this app for years smh😭😭 https://t.co/CmzxwwNVWA — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) December 1, 2023

In recent years, meme formats such as the one above featuring an athlete and a viral quote have taken over sports social media circles, and the latest edition featuring Haliburton appears poised to do just that, regardless of the point guard's hopes to the contrary.

If the Pacers keep up the work they've been doing so far this year, the losing probably won't go on much longer. While Indiana's defense has some (major) question marks that will probably keep the team short of legitimate contender status this season, the offense, led by Haliburton's elite playmaking ability, has been dynamic, and, of course, it's still early, but a playoff spot would appear to be a very reasonable goal for next spring.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will next take the floor against the Miami Heat on December 2.