Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has joined LeBron James and Michael Jordan in NBA history with historic month of November.

When the Indiana Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers envisioned a young guard who could grow into a sustainable playmaker for many years to come. Haliburton is not only a reliable facilitator and leader in the backcourt for Indiana, but he has turned himself into one of the best guards in the entire NBA.

After making his first All-Star appearance of his career last season, Haliburton has continued to elevate his game to new heights this year. Haliburton has led the Pacers to a 9-8 record through their first 17 games and what the 23-year-old achieved in the month of November was historic.

Aside from leading the league in assists per game (11.8), Haliburton averaged 28.6 points, 11.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from three-point range in 13 games during the month of November. This has put the Pacers guard in elite company with the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan, arguably the two greatest players in NBA history.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Haliburton joined James and Jordan as the third player in league history to average at least 25 points and 10 assists per game while shooting 50 and 40 percent from the floor and three-point range, respectively, in a single month. LeBron did so in February 2017 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jordan did so in March 1989 with the Chicago Bulls.

What Haliburton has been able to achieve not only creates the narrative for him to be an All-Star again, but one could make a case for the Pacers star being in the MVP conversation alongside the likes of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. While he is known for being one of the league's best passing guards, Haliburton has ascended to becoming a high-level scorer as well.

His 27.0 points per game average on the season currently ranks tied for 10th in the league with Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, and Haliburton currently ranks third in three-pointers made (63), trailing only Stephen Curry (87) and Luka Doncic (64).

During the month of November, Haliburton recorded six games with at least 30 points, ending the month with a season-high 44 points against the Miami Heat. The Pacers guard also led all players in the month of November in games with at least 10 assists, recording 10 total games with double-digit assists. It's worth noting that Haliburton is the only player in the league to have made at least eight triples in two different games.

Haliburton has had a sensational start to the 2023-24 season and is well on his way to representing the Pacers at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis as the hometown favorite.