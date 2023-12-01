Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's 28-point first half against the Miami Heat fueled widespread MVP buzz on Thursday.

The Pacers point guard drained five three-pointers and converted nine of his 14 field-goal attempts in the first half. As expected, Haliburton's insane performance set social media ablaze on Thursday.

Tyrese Haliburton is cookin' in the first half. 26 PTS | 5 3PM | 4 AST | 2 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/5gkUrIPnCv — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 1, 2023

Tyrese Haliburton's NBA-caliber season

Haliburton has been on a remarkable tear as of late. He has recorded four 30-plus-point games in his last six appearances. Haliburton has also averaged more than 11 assists per game during that stretch. He also torched the Charlotte Hornets for 43 points in Indy's 125-124 loss on November 4.

Tyrese Haliburton has been averaging 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 11.9 assists on the season. Many experts consider him the best point guard in the NBA today.

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic has also been showing he's worthy of that recognition. Doncic has been averaging 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game this season. If there's a conversation about the best point guard in the NBA, it comes down to Haliburton and Doncic.

Tyrese Haliburton's impressive showing has gotten the attention of Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“I mean they've been without a few of their main guys that really helped them last year. And I think that's the Haliburton effect. He just makes everybody around him more confident and they play aggressively,” Erik Spoelstra said prior to the game against the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton isn't merely stating his case for 2024 NBA MVP Award – he's also serving notice he's one of the best point guards in Pacers franchise history.