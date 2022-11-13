Published November 13, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings’ trade of Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers continues to confound fans months after it went down. Everyone expected the budding guard to be an integral part of their future, which made the trade shocking. However, it seems like the trade worked out well for Haliburton, who is currently flourishing in Indy.

Despite that, it seems like Tyrese Haliburton still harbors a bit of resentment against his former team. In an interview with JJ Redick, Haliburton took obvious shots at the Kings with his statements. After how things ended in Sacramento, it’s hard to blame the Pacers guard for that.

“My first two years, I played on a team and an organization with zero culture. Being honest… The great part of coming to Indiana (Pacers)… I get to help build the culture here. Actually, a lot is expected of me. That’s my favorite part of this so far.”

Haliburton is currently thriving with the Pacers, showcasing why he was considered a lottery pick in his class. The team all but handed him the keys to the franchise, and he’s responded perfectly. He’s averaging 20.5 points per game on solid efficiency, while also dishing out 10.3 assists per game. He’s everything Indy has needed and then some.

As for Haliburton’s former team, the Kings continue to be, well, the Kings this season. They have a record of 4-6 this season, but their core has looked surprisingly solid this year. Still, many fans will be left wondering what this team could’ve been if they let Tyrese Haliburton develop alongside De’Aaron Fox.