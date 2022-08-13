3 Packers players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers have a lot of talent on their roster. Even though everyone likes to harp on how they traded their top wide receiver in Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, this may be their most talented roster in some time. That’s good news as they try to help star quarterback Aaron Rodgers make it back to the Super Bowl before he calls it a career.

But right now, the focus is on preseason play for the Packers. As a result of their very strong roster, they have a lot of competition at different positions during training camp and the preseason games. That can only bode well for the construction of their roster as the 2022 season rolls around.

With the Packers Week 1 preseason contest against the San Francisco 49ers in the books, it’s important to take a look at the stats and see who stood out from this game. Getting off on the right foot is crucial for guys at the bottom of the roster looking to make their way on to the team. So let’s take a look at three players who are battling for a roster spot that stood out in Green Bay’s preseason opener.

3 Packers players who impressed in preseason opener

3. Danny Davis

The Packers wide receiver room may be their most competitive spot on the roster as a result of losing Adams this offseason. That has opened the door for unheralded guys like Danny Davis III to make a run for a roster spot this summer.

Davis went undrafted out of Wisconsin in the 2022 NFL Draft, and had a solid preseason opener against the 49ers. He only had two targets, but he made the most of those targets, turning them into two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Davis had one of the plays of the game, when he hauled in a back-shoulder throw from Jordan Love and took it to the house for a 33 yard score.

Davis is still a long-shot to make it on the roster, but he’s had a good showing early on with the Packers. They definitely need pass-catching talent at wide receiver, and Davis could be a great practice squad candidate who could help them out in the future at some point.

2. Kingsley Enagbare

The Packers defense is very deep heading into the 2022 season, but you can never have too much depth. Kingsley Enagbare could be a fantastic depth piece to round of the back of the 53-man roster, and his performance in the preseason opener for the Packers should help him begin to make his case for a spot on Green Bay’s roster.

Enagbare stuffed the stat sheet for the Packers against San Fran, picking up three tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, and two quarterback hits. Enagbare was constantly in the 49ers backfield, and showed great pass rushing ability in the process.

Enagbare was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s already making some noise in preseason play. Enagbare showcased some clear skill as a pass rusher as both a defensive end and linebacker during his time in college, and his versatility should only help him in his quest to earn a roster spot with the Packers. There are a lot of skilled players on the Packers defense, but Enagbare appears to be putting together a solid case to earn himself one of the last roster spots on defense early on in the preseason.

1. Danny Etling

Danny Etling has never been able to find a home in the NFL. He’s spent time with seven NFL teams throughout his career, and that isn’t including his two stints with the Packers and the Seattle Seahawks. Despite that, he has never played a snap in the NFL, as many teams have held him on their roster as an emergency quarterback for short periods of time before cutting him.

Etling faces long odds to make Green Bay’s roster, as Rodgers and Love are locked in ahead of him on the Packers quarterback depth chart. But he made quite a compelling case to stick around in their preseason opener in his limited playing time. Etling completed six of his eight passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while also picking up 18 yards on four carries.

Etling still is primarily a practice squad candidate, but he has proven he can play early on for the Packers. They could opt to hold onto him and not risk losing him to another team if he were to be waived. Etling faces long odds, but he may have earned himself a shot for a roster spot based on his solid performance against the 49ers.