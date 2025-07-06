On the heels of a regressive 2024 campaign, the Green Bay Packers need more from quarterback Jordan Love in 2025. That is at least how NFL analyst Mike Florio views the situation two months ahead of the 26-year-old's fifth season.

With the 2025 season on deck, Florio made his list of quarterbacks who he views as on the “hot seat” for the upcoming season. The list included Love, whom the NBC Sports writer views as not necessarily there yet, but potentially under scrutiny in 2025.

“[Jordan Love is] not on the hot seat per se, but he needs to play better in 2025 than he did in 2024,” Florio wrote. “If not, he will be on the hot seat in 2026. The wild card in Green Bay is new CEO Ed Policy, who operates as the de facto owner of the team.”

Love threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024. His numbers were concerning decreases across the board from his 2023 campaign. Love also dealt with multiple nagging injuries on the year, though he would only miss two games.

Despite the down year, the Packers remain committed to Love. Green Bay still went 11-6 in 2024, its best win total since the 2021 season.

Florio added that new president and CEO Ed Policy could have a say in Love's future. Policy takes over for the retiring Mark Murphy in the 2025 season. Murphy has held the role since taking over in 2007 but is retiring due to the organization's rule that all executives must step down once turning 70. Since Green Bay is the lone team without a singular owner or ownership group, Policy practically has full control of the operations.

Packers' improved 2025 offensive roster

The Packers exemplified their commitment to Love in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they built around their quarterback. Green Bay added two wideouts, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, in the first three rounds of the draft.

Golden and Williams add to a Packers receiving room that returns their top eight receivers from 2024. Green Bay also has running back Josh Jacobs back after he led the team in total scrimmage yards and touchdowns in his first season with the team.

The Packers' receivers have been among the most scrutinized position group in the league, making the offseason investment necessary. However, should Golden and Williams elevate the room to the level they are capable of, Love will have no reason not to improve in 2025.