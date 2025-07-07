Wide receiver Matthew Golden is already making waves with the Green Bay Packers, even before he’s taken a snap. He’s already broken the franchise’s 23-year streak of not picking a first-round wide receiver, and now he’s got his sights set even higher.

Golden is eager to pitch in however he can to help the Packers snag another Lombardi Trophy, as he explained to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson.

“Want to go get that trophy, man,” Golden said. “That’s all we talk about at practice… we’re doing everything we can every day to get there.”

With a healthy dose of confidence to back up his words, the Packers might find themselves leaning on Golden sooner than expected. Christian Watson, a seasoned wide receiver, is still healing from a torn ACL sustained in Week 18, and the current starting receiver trio—Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks—has had their ups and downs with consistency and dropped passes in 2024.

With no standout WR1 on the team, Golden’s ability to adapt could prove invaluable.

“My versatility, what I can do—I can play anywhere on the field,” Golden said. “Just doing what the team needs me to do. That’s what I did at Texas, and that’s what I will continue to do.”

Golden had a standout final season with the Texas Longhorns, racking up 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 58 catches, helping the team make it to the College Football Playoff. While he’ll need to refine his running route as he steps up to the next level, his knack for big plays could inject much-needed energy into a Green Bay offense looking to support quarterback Jordan Love.

That connection, Golden noted, begins with trust.

“Over time, you’ve got to build and earn that trust,” Golden said about working with Love. “For me, it’s about going out there every day, giving my best, and letting him know I’ll be right where I’m supposed to be.”

The Packers last made the Super Bowl after the 2010 season. With Golden coming to the team, there's renewed hope that this new wave of talent might be what they need to get things moving in the right direction.