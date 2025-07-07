The Green Bay Packers are a serious contender in the NFC. An offense led by Jordan Love, features a plethora of weapons and boasts one of the top running backs in the NFL.

Josh Jacobs is a former Las Vegas Raider who signed with the Packers ahead of last season. After one season in Green Bay, Jacobs immediately became a staple of the offense and someone both Love and head coach Matt LaFleur could trust. Last season, Jacobs rushed 301 times for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a fantasy manager's dream last season.

For the 2025 season, executives, coaches, and scouts ranked the players in the latest ESPN article. In this ranking, Jacobs comes in as the 6th best running back in the league, up one from last year's ranking, where he was seventh. Here are the top 10 in this ranking.

Saquon Barkley Derrick Henry Jahmir Gibbs Bijan Robinson Christian McCaffrey Josh Jacobs Jonathan Taylor James Cook Joe Mixon Alvin Kamara

The honorable mentions are Bucky Irving, Aaron Jones, De'Von Achane, Breece Hall, and James Connor. Hall, Chubb, and Travis Etienne Jr. fell out of the rankings after last season.

At 27 years old, Jacobs still has a ton of prime seasons left in him. He was a very good running back for the Raiders and led the league in rushing in 2022 with 1,653 rushing yards. In fact, we may not have seen his peak yet.

Article Continues Below

According to the article, here is what one exec said about Jacobs.

“Elite balance, strength, vision, feet, and determination with the ball in his hands,” a high-ranking NFC personnel executive said. “He catches it well. True difference-maker. And he plays every week. Availability. I tend to lean toward well-rounded backs that are elite runners and huge threats in the passing game, and Jacobs fits that bill.”

Furthermore, Jacobs is one of four players in Packers history to produce 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15 rushing scores in a season, joining Aaron Jones, Ahman Green, and Jim Taylor.

Jacobs should lead another Packers offense this season, which could carry them back to the postseason.