The Green Bay Packers got some good news recently for their running back MarShawn Lloyd. After injuring his hamstring during the Packers’ preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 10, the rookie returned to practice, giving him a good chance to play in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

Lloyd missed the beginning of training camp after suffering an injury to his hip after he reported early with the rest of the rookie class. On his only rush during the preseason, Lloyd injured his hamstring.

Lloyd was spotted in practice on Sept. 1 going through drills as he tries to ramp up to get playing time in the opener. It'll be important for him to gain as much chemistry with the offense, especially Jordan Love, who could have a big year this season. Love has shown that he can throw the ball, but the only way for that to be effective is if the run game is good as well. The Packers have several options at running back, so the pressure shouldn't be all on Lloyd, but when his number is called, he's going to be expected to make plays.

Will MarShawn Lloyd make an impact for the Packers in rookie season?

There's a chance that the lack of reps that MarShawn Lloyd was able to get can affect his playing time during the season. With already missing time in camp, he'll have a ladder to climb to compete for playing time in the backfield with the other running backs on the team. During the offseason, the Packers signed veteran running back Josh Jacobs in free agency, who will most likely open the season as the starter. AJ Dillon also re-signed with the team during the offseason.

Lloyd was selected by the Packers with the 88th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Coming from USC, Lloyd was known for his speed, and the team is excited about what he can do as a running back and also as a wide receiver. In his final season with USC, Lloyd rushed for 820 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 232 receiving yards.

Lloyd led all Power Five running backs in missed tackles forced per attempt and averaged the tenth most rushing yards after contact among Power Five running backs last season, according to GiveMeSport.

The Packers will be looking to take the division crown this season, and they'll have a challenge with the Detroit Lions expected to be atop the NFC once again. The Chicago Bears could be a sleeper team to watch out for if Caleb Williams has a solid rookie season with the offensive weapons surrounding him, and the Minnesota Vikings' success could all depend on their quarterback as well.