No franchise has boasted better quarterback play than the Green Bay Packers over the last three decades. Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers combined for 21 Pro Bowl selections, seven MVP awards and two Super Bowl championships. Will Jordan Love be able to carry the mantle as the next great Packers' quarterback?

Former Packers linebacker Clay Thompson is being careful not to place such high expectations on Love. He's uncertain that the Aaron Rodgers-to-Jordan Love transition will be as smooth as Green Bay's last change in signal callers.

“I'm kind of on a wait-and-see approach,” Matthews said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “And I know Packers fans have had it so good, especially from the transition from Favre to Rodgers. And so now I'm assuming many are probably thinking it's just gonna be hunky dory for the next 15-plus years. But I'm kind of on a wait-and-see approach. Because those are two guys who obviously, you got one in the Hall of Fame, the other's a sure-fire Hall of Famer, MVPs. We'll see what happens.”

Matthews played with Rodgers from 2009-2018. Rodgers enjoyed immediate success when he replaced Farve. Just one year before the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets, he won his second straight MVP award.

Just like Rodgers did, Love has spent three years as the Packers' backup quarterback before being named the starter. Rodgers had much higher expectations coming into the NFL. Green Bay traded up to draft Love, who wasn't viewed as a sure-fire first-round pick before going No. 26 overall.

It's hard to know what to expect from Love in 2022. He wasn't very impressive when he made his only start in 2021. Love made some big throws when he played last year, but his time on the field was extremely limited.