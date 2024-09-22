For the Titans, more problems came from the quarterback position. For the Green Bay Packers, not having quarterback Jordan Love didn’t turn out to be a problem. That’s because Malik Willis had a chance to react to a revenge win over the Titans.

Willis took the high road, according to a post on X by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“Malik Willis on beating the Titans, who traded him to the Packers: ‘All wins count the same.’ ”

USA Today’s Ryan Wood asked Willis if he would savor the win.

“Malik Willis asked if he’s going to take a moment to enjoy this win especially against his former team: ‘Not till after the season. It’s a long season.’ He’s all business.”

Packers QB Malik Willis shines against former team

Willis led the Green Bay Packers to a 30-14 win over the Titans Sunday, just 27 days after the Titans traded him to Green Bay for a seventh-round draft pick.

What an impressive display by Willis, who had by far his best-ever NFL game in his fourth career start. Willis completed 13 of 19 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran the ball very well, gaining 73 yards on just six attempts, also adding a touchdown via the ground.

Previously, Willis had never thrown for more than 99 yards in a game and only scored one touchdown in two seasons with the Titans.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Willis did his job, according to a post on X by Paul Kuharsky.

“Malik did a nice job,” Titans head coach Brian Callahan said. “Tip a cap to Malik. We let them get into a position in the game that was beneficiary to them. He made a couple of nice throws. Malik is a very capable quarterback. He made a couple of big throws that every NFL quarterback should be able to make. We didn’t do a good enough job. He played well. I don’t have anything else to add to that. I think Malik is a good football player.”