For the Titans, more problems came from the quarterback position. For the Green Bay Packers, not having quarterback Jordan Love didn’t turn out to be a problem. That’s because Malik Willis had a chance to react to a revenge win over the Titans.

Willis took the high road, according to a post on X by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“Malik Willis on beating the Titans, who traded him to the Packers: ‘All wins count the same.’ ”

USA Today’s Ryan Wood asked Willis if he would savor the win.

“Malik Willis asked if he’s going to take a moment to enjoy this win especially against his former team: ‘Not till after the season. It’s a long season.’ He’s all business.”

Packers QB Malik Willis shines against former team

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs the ball past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

Willis led the Green Bay Packers to a 30-14 win over the Titans Sunday, just 27 days after the Titans traded him to Green Bay for a seventh-round draft pick.

What an impressive display by Willis, who had by far his best-ever NFL game in his fourth career start. Willis completed 13 of 19 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran the ball very well, gaining 73 yards on just six attempts, also adding a touchdown via the ground.

Previously, Willis had never thrown for more than 99 yards in a game and only scored one touchdown in two seasons with the Titans.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Willis did his job, according to a post on X by Paul Kuharsky.

“Malik did a nice job,” Titans head coach Brian Callahan said. “Tip a cap to Malik. We let them get into a position in the game that was beneficiary to them. He made a couple of nice throws. Malik is a very capable quarterback. He made a couple of big throws that every NFL quarterback should be able to make. We didn’t do a good enough job. He played well. I don’t have anything else to add to that. I think Malik is a good football player.”