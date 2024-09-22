Will Levis has already become somewhat of a meme so far this season due to his tendency to make baffling turnovers. In Week 1, it was Levis' underhanded pick-six that lost the Titans the game against the Bears. In Week 2, Levis lost a fumble with a diving backwards flip that cost Tennessee points in the red zone.

In Week 3, it didn't involve any crazy flips or underhand tosses, but the result was all the same. Levis got too greedy trying to steal some cheap yards on the outside, and Jaire Alexander was all over it for the Packers touchdown.

The big play by the Packers star gave Green Bay a 10-point lead in the first half. After the interception, Titans fans and fans around the league were fed up and started calling for a change.

“At some point you have to bite the bullet and bench Will Levis, unless you want to spot the opposing team 7 points a game,” one commenter posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Levis is gonna get himself benched. How many games is he going to single handedly lose?”

Some fans took a different route, looking towards the future of the Titans quarterback.

“Will Levis is gonna be the Offensive Coordinator for some Conference USA school in 5 years,” a fan wrote.

Levis' latest mistake was his sixth turnover of the season, and head coach Brian Callahan has been very public about his displeasure with some of the decision making from his quarterback. There's an argument to be made that the Titans could be 2-0 if not for Levis consistently putting the ball in harm's way.

If the Titans were to bench Levis, former Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph would be the man stepping in his place. The Titans had Malik Willis and Ryan Tannehill on the roster last season, but Willis is now with the Packers and Tannehill is a free agent.