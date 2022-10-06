Aaron Rodgers gets real why he wanted Packers’ London trip to be earlier

The Green Bay Packers will be playing their Week 5 game against the New York Giants in London this Sunday. While a trip overseas is exciting, Aaron Rodgers and co. won’t really have a lot of time to enjoy the scenery.

Green Bay will be leaving the country on late Thursday, and considering rest, practice and preparation for their game, they’ll hardly have any time for sightseeing.

Rodgers admitted he would have wanted to go to London earlier to really immerse with the culture, but at the end of the day, it’s the team and the coach’s call on what they’ll do and how they’ll handle the game. They are going there to do their jobs, anyway.

“We’re all excited. I think the reason I said I wanted to go over early was just to experience a little bit of that culture, to be able to get out and see some sights and interact with fans and … shoot, go to a pub and have a Guinness or whatever the local brew is. That’s what we all want to do, those of us that want to go over early,” Rodgers said, per ESPN.

Aaron Rodgers, however, is not complaining that head coach Matt LaFleur opted to do most of their preparations for the game in Green Bay. He knows how coaches work anyway, and he isn’t making a big deal out of it.

“Listen, coaches are creatures of habit, even more than players. Anytime there’s a minute adjustment to the schedule, it throws them all out of whack. So I wouldn’t read too much into that,” Rogers added.

It would certainly be nice if the Packers can enjoy more of London in their trip to the city. But hey, maybe Aaron Rodgers and co. could get that as a reward from Matt LaFleur if they win their showdown with the Giants?