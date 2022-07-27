Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is staying patient and optimistic about David Bakhtiari’s return despite another injury setback.

Bakhtiari has been placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp, and on Wednesday it has been revealed why. Apparently the Packers’ offensive tackle underwent another knee procedure this offseason, which is already his third since initially sustaining his torn ACL back in December 2020.

The 30-year-old returned in their regular season finale against the Detroit Lions in 2021. While he was shut down for the playoffs, there were hopes he would be able to be fully healthy by training camp and rejoin the team. Unfortunately, the Packers have to wait once again as the 30-year-old veteran recovers from his surgery.

Rodgers, for his part, emphasized that he is not worried about Bakhtiari’s condition. He is confident his teammate will be able to return, but as mentioned, they have to be patient.

“I’m really not [concerned. We’d obviously love him to be back as soon as possible, but this is a knee on a 315-pound man that would love to play four, five, six more years,” Aaron Rodgers said, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

There is still no timetable for David Bakhtiari’s return, but since he is now on the PUP list, he is set to miss at least the first six weeks of the 2022 season.

As for Green Bay, they cannot anything but be patient and hope Bakhtiari recovers well and gets back to full health. Although it would have been way better if Bakhtiari is present, they can still be confident for the season knowing they clinched the NFC in 2021 despite the absence of the Pro Bowl OT.