Aaron Rodgers’ job in jeopardy? David Bakhtiari hilariously sparks Packers QB competition

It looks like Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is threatened by his potential QB replacement … And no, we’re not talking about Jordan Love, but rather David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari returned to practice Sunday after a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, and right in the first day that he joined the team, he was ready to steal the position of his good friend. The veteran offensive tackle was caught on video practicing with the team under center and taking snaps, looking like he is ready to play QB.

Not only is Bakhtiari back, but he’s playing a new position 😉 pic.twitter.com/wRzlG9oQsr — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 21, 2022

It’s safe to assume that Aaron Rodgers feels threatened by the sudden QB competition as well. After all, as David Bakhtiari was talking to reporters following Sunday’s work, he threw a pair of dirty socks at his teammates. Yes, not clean but rather soiled hosiery!

Trouble in Green Bay? Aaron Rodgers throws two dirty socks at David Bakhtiari while his left tackle speaks to reporters. pic.twitter.com/xMLrWXEOIF — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 21, 2022

If that is not the acts of a disgruntled QB scared of losing his job, we don’t know what is!

All jokes aside, Rodgers is probably one of the happiest to see Bakthiari return to the Packers after a long, frustrating time on the sidelines. While the 30-year-old tackle was expected to return last season, he hasn’t really gotten to a point where he can play significant minutes for the team.

By the looks of his latest practice with the Packers, though, it sure looks like he is healthy once again. It is definitely nice to see him feeling good about his conditioning as well, so much so that he even wanted to play QB.

While we’re sure Rodgers won’t give up the starting QB job even to his good friend, at least he’s letting him do it in practice.