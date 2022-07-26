Aaron Rodgers loses new weapon Sammy Watkins with concerning injury update

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the non-football injury list. Further details from the team have not been disclosed, nor has a timetable been provided. The Packers were hoping that Watkins would be able to fill some of the void left by Davante Adams. It’s still certainly possible that he can make an impact, but for the time being, he is unable to join the Packers at practice.

The #Packers placed WR Sammy Watkins on the active/non-football injury list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2022

Green Bay signed the former Bills standout receiver this offseason. He joined a wide receiver room consisting of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookie Christian Watson. On paper, it is considered one of the weakest wide receiver corps in all of football. Of course, quarterback Aaron Rodgers can generally lift up his teammates and make them more productive than they would be otherwise.

Sammy Watkins is a different case. He has always had an incredibly talented, athletic frame with ball skills. But his inability to stay healthy is the primary reason he has found himself moving from team to team lately. Watkins has started double digit games only twice over his last six seasons. The Packers wideout has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and now Packers over the last six seasons.

For a breakdown of the top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2022 NFL season, listen below:

Last season in Baltimore, Watkins caught 27 of 49 targets for 394 yards and one touchdown. The two best seasons of his career were his first two years in the league. Since then, he has failed to live up to the hype.

It remains to be seen how long Watkins will not be with the team.