Two of the greatest passers and playmakers in all of professional sports linked up on Sunday as Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers crossed paths with Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The two exchanged jerseys in what was an all-time jersey swap, and posed for a pic in the process.

KDB x @AaronRodgers12 Two of the best passers in the world in one pic. 🤝 (via @KevinDeBruyne) pic.twitter.com/i5nUKwA6l9 — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2022

With De Bruyne and Manchester City currently playing in their preseason tour of the United States, the superstar playmakers were able to link up and share an awesome moment with one another. Manchester City defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 at Lambeau Field in their preseason friendly on Saturday, giving him the chance to link up with Rodgers.

On the jersey Rodgers signed for De Bruyne, he appears to have written “Kevin, love watching you play, you’re a legend.”

The two share many similar qualities, despite playing different sports. Most notably, they are among the most gifted passers in their respective crafts, with Rodgers winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards and Kevin De Bruyne being heralded as one of the greatest playmakers in the Premier League.

Last season, Rodgers threw 37 touchdown passes and just 4 interceptions while winning the fourth MVP award of his career. The Packers fell short in the playoffs, however, failing to get past the San Francisco 49ers.

As for De Bruyne, across all competitions in 2021-22, the Belgian international scored 19 goals and added 14 assists in 45 matches. He helped Manchester City win its second consecutive Premier League title, though the club fell short of its Champions League aspirations, yet again.

Perhaps that’s something that was discussed between the two superstars, who enjoyed phenomenal regular seasons before failing to get the job done on the biggest stages. Manchester City and De Bruyne were bounced from the Champions League after a stunning collapse against Real Madrid in the Semifinals, something Rodgers can relate to following the Packers’ early playoff exit.