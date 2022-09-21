Aaron Rodgers wants you to know the reason ayahuasca shouldn’t be considered a drug

Aaron Rodgers’ off-field exploits are becoming as big of a story as his on-field success now. The Green Bay Packers’ superstar remains a top quarterback in the NFL but is also letting fans in on a lot of his personal views and practices.

After making headlines last season for his rants about the COVID-19 vaccine, among other things, he admitted prior to this season that he used the psychedelic drug ayahuasca during the last two NFL seasons. He won MVP in both of those years, explaining that the use of the substance greatly helped him.

However, according to Christopher Kuhagen of USA TODAY, Aaron Rodgers made it clear that the substance is not a drug. He classified it solely as a plant and warned how labeling it as a drug will bring a certain bias against it.

“Ayahuasca is not a drug,” Aaron Rodgers said, via USA TODAY. “It has properties in it that have hallucinogenic abilities. But it’s not a drug. We’re talking about plants here…It’s a very important point to make. This is how words are created in society to create a certain bias against certain things. I do think it’s important to go on this ridiculous tangent how words are used to create bias. Those biases create fears and those fears prevent people from doing their own research or having their own idea and truth in a situation.”

Aaron Rodgers’ argument doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Drugs include many different plants, especially those that are hallucinogens. Ayahuasca contains N, N-dimethyltryptamine, a very strong psychedelic substance. The Packers star’s frustration with words having meanings and connotations is not a new observation nor an argument that helps his cause. It sounds as though he simply doesn’t want to be seen as a frequent drug user.

Ayahuasca is not prohibited under NFL rules, so Rodgers has free reign to continue using it. The Packers are 1-1 so far in the 2022 season.