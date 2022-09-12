Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs’ struggles in Week 1 loss

The Green Bay Packers got off to a brutal start to begin the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, losing 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the most effective and the loss of Davante Adams definitely showed as the WR corps struggled, including rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. The latter even dropped a crucial clear-cut touchdown at the beginning of the game.

But, Rodgers is confident both guys will improve moving forward. Via The Athletic:

“We’ve got to have patience with those guys. They’re young. They haven’t been in the fire,” Aaron Rodgers said of Watson and Doubs. “The patience will get thinner as the season goes on, but expectations will be high, so we will keep them accountable. But it’s going to happen. There are going to be drops. Hate to see it on the first play, but that’s a part of it.”

There will definitely be patience, but it won’t be around forever. This is a passionate fanbase and an organization that has high expectations on the field. Doubs wasn’t actually too bad in his season debut, registering four catches for 37 yards. He also had an 11-yard run. If Allen Lazard remains out in Week 2, Doubs could see more playing time again.

As for Watson, he was quite poor. The former North Dakota State standout had the dropped catch from Aaron Rodgers and only collected two receptions in total for 34 yards. It can only go up from here.

Packers fans might be worried, but don’t forget, this team also got blown out in Week 1 last season by the Saints. Nevertheless, the offense still has some learning to do as they continue to adjust without Adams.