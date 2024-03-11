The Green Bay Packers have informed running back Aaron Jones that he is being released and will be a free agent, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Packers had been trying to find a solution with Aaron Jones this offseason, but after agreeing to terms with Josh Jacobs, they are heading in a different direction at the running back position. Josh Jacobs's surprising deal has him as the new lead back for Green Bay. Jones will hit the market and try to find a new home.
It might be a bit tougher for Jones to find a home now than if he was released before today, as some running backs have found new homes already, but he is still good enough to the point that he should land on his feet.
More to come on this story.
