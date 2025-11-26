The Green Bay Packers have been without Josh Jacobs in the backfield in the 23-6 Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings due to a knee injury. After missing that contest, it appears the star running back will be back in action for the team's Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Reports indicate that Jacobs, who is 27 years old, does not have an injury designation and is cleared to play on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to start and retain his role as the Packers' leading rusher.

“Josh Jacobs has no injury designation for Thursday against the Lions and is good to go.”

The Packers leaned on Emanuel Wilson out of the running back position while Jacobs nursed his knee injury. Wilson ended the game against the Vikings with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns. With Josh Jacobs back in the lineup, Wilson will likely go back to a limited backup role.

Having Jacobs back in the starting lineup is huge for the Packers, as the offense has been struggling of late. The passing attack isn't nearly as efficient as many believe it could be, and the former first-round pick could bring the balance the team needs to improve. Josh Jacobs enters the Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Lions with 648 rushing yards, 237 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

The last time the Packers and Lions faced off against each other on Thanksgiving was in 2023. Green Bay won that contest 29-22. Quarterback Jordan Love led the way with an impressive 268 passing yards and three touchdowns while also completing 68.7% of his pass attempts. Josh Jacobs was not on the roster yet, as he joined the club in the 2024 offseason.