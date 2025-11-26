Thanksgiving Week is here, and the Green Bay Packers got a big win over the Minnesota Vikings last week to improve their playoff chances heading into Week 13. But as the Week 13 clash with the Lions nears, the Packers' playoff picture is becoming clearer as they attempt to gain some ground. Notably, DVOA, The Athletic, and ESPN all made predictions on how the rest of the season will transpire in Green Bay.

DVOA measures how efficient a team is by comparing the success it has had on every play to the league average, while also accounting for situation and opponent. Currently, the Packers' DAVE rating is 17.1 percent, the division title percentage is 41.3 percent, and the NFC Wild Card chances are 37.7 percent.

ESPN has similar metrics, indicating an 80 percent chance the Packers make the playoffs, and a 45 percent chance of winning the division. Despite the Chicago Bears currently leading the NFC North, ESPN gives Green Bay the best chances. That makes the game with the Lions this week more critical. Significantly, The Athletic was more confident in Green Bay, giving them an 83 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Josh Jacobs will likely play against the Lions on Thanksgiving, as this game has significant implications. Following the battle with Detroit, the Packers will welcome the Bears to Lambeau Field. Then, the Packers will head to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos before going to Soldier Field to battle the Bears for the second time in three weeks.

The Packers may be one of the best teams in the NFL right now. But these four games could have large playoff implications, especially with their final two games on the slate. The Packers will conclude the season with a battle with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau before traveling to U.S. Bank Stadium to face the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers have positioned themselves well at 7-3-1. But a loss to the Lions could push them on the outside looking in, and leave them needing to play near-perfect football to make the postseason. The Packers' playoff picture has some obstacles in front of them, but coach Matt LaFleur will look to guide his team down the rough waters and into another postseason spot.