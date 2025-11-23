The Green Bay Packers have improved their defense this season, and of course, it's been because of the addition of Micah Parsons. At the same time, they have some other key players on that unit who have proved to be game changers. One of those players has been sidelined for some time, and he's looking to make a return against the Minnesota Vikings.

After being out since Week 6, Lukas Van Ness could make his return for the Packers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

“The Packers are hopeful that DE Lukas Van Ness (questionable, foot) can play today vs. Vikings, per source. Will monitor him pregame and snaps could be limited, but there's optimism around his status at the moment. Van Ness has been out since Week 6,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Getting Van Ness back could be key for the Packers, and it would be the best time for him to return, with the final stretch of the season coming soon. Since Van Ness has been sidelined, he's been taking notes from the defensive coordinator and other players that he'll be alongside when he gets back on the field.

“I think this has been a really good opportunity for me to sit back from a physical standpoint, but really dive into the mental aspect of the game and just learn and watch and really get a chance (to) evaluate Micah (Parsons) and RG (Rashan Gary) and some of the other guys, and just watch a lot of tape and sit down with Hafley and DC and just get a better understanding of our defense,” Van Ness said Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

The Packers are currently 6-3-1 and are in second place in the NFC North. This would be the best time to make a run, and Van Ness could be the X-factor for them in the coming games.