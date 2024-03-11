Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari watched Aaron Rodgers’ blindside for the Green Bay Packers for a decade. However, after being unable to answer the bell for 42 games over the last four seasons due to a knee injury, the Packers are parting ways with the 2013 fourth-round pick. After his release, Bakhtiari sent a heartfelt message to the only fans he’s ever played for.
“A lot of emotion in this. I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years,” Bakhtiari wrote on Twitter Monday after his release. “It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain.”
Despite not winning a Super Bowl, Bakhtiari was one of the best offensive tackles in the league, making three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. And, as he told fans, he always did his best.
“I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance and to me, that truly was enough. My 32 year old self is so damn proud of that 21 year old with no facial hair, bushy tail kid that just wanted to do his best. I’m so proud of you.”
Now, David Bakhtiari is a free agent, and after his injury struggles, it remains to be seen whether a team will take a chance on a player with that history who turns 33 at the end of September. Regardless of whether or not the tackle gets another chance, he says he’ll always love the Cheeseheads, the Packers organization, and of course, his family.
“For whatever happens next, I look forward to it. To the city and fans all across the world, I just want to say thank you. To the entire organization, Thank you. To entire coaching staffs, Thank you. To the entire support staff, Thank you. To my wife and daughter (Frankie and Felix): I hope you are proud. To my family (Debbie, Karl, Eric, Andrew, and Danielle): I hope I represented our name with pride these past 11 years in Green Bay. I cannot thank everyone, so I hope this post will suffice. Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile, because it happened. Love 69. #Dinnerfor2”