The Green Bay Packers have selected Auburn placekicker Anders Carlson in the 6th round of the NFL Draft. That selection is a likely indicator that veteran kicker Mason Crosby will no longer be employed by the franchise.

#Packers select Auburn K Anders Carlson, brother of #Raiders K Daniel, at No. 207. GM Brian Gutekunst hasn’t closed the door on a return for Mason Crosby but it’s seemed unlikely and this pretty much seals it. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 29, 2023

Carlson was selected with the No. 207 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He served as the placekicker for the Tigers for each of the last 5 seasons. The 2022 season was not his best at Auburn, as he made 12 of 17 field goal attempts, but he did make all 22 of his point after touchdowns.

Carlson had his best season in 2020 when he connected on 20 of his 22 field goal attempts. He also made 24 of 25 extra point attempts.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Carlson is likely to join his brother Daniel Carlson as his NFL team’s primary placekicker. Daniel serves in that role for the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has been one of the best in the league at his position. The elder Carlson made 34 of 37 field goal attempts last year, and that season came on the heels of a brilliant 2021 season in which he connected on 40 of 43 attempts.

Crosby has served as Green Bay’s placekicker since the 2007 season. He has done a solid job for the Packers, but he will be 39 at the start of the season.

Crosby made 25 of 29 field goal attempts last year for the disappointing Packers, but he was just 25 of 34 the year before.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst has not closed the door on Crosby to this point, but using a draft choice on a placekicker is a fair indication that a change at the position is all but certain.