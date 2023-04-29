Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Jordan Love era is about to start for the Green Bay Packers, but they’ve decided to bring in a bit of competition for him. In the fifth round Saturday in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Packers surprised everybody and took Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who many believe wouldn’t even get picked. Clifford once beat out Will Levis for the starting job for the Nittany Lions.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“As the Jordan Love era begins, the Packers add another QB at 149 and it’s a surprise: Penn State’s Sean Clifford, who once beat out Will Levis for the Nittany Lions’ starting job. Most teams had Clifford graded as a priority free agent. But obviously, Green Bay saw something in him.”

Clifford started 46 games for Penn State across four seasons, throwing for 2,822 yards last season for 24 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. While he doesn’t have a big-time arm, Clifford is a decent pocket passer and can run the football rather well.

Although he may be no more than a QB2 for the Packers, it’s not a bad pickup. He’ll compete with Danny Etling for the backup spot behind Love in 23′.

Green Bay made some intriguing picks on the first couple days of the draft as well, taking Lukas Van Ness in the first round, a hard-hitting linebacker out of Iowa. They also drafted two tight ends and a wide receiver, along with another defensive end before deciding on Clifford.

Some decent pieces coming to the Packers as they head into a brand new direction following the Aaron Rodgers blockbuster.