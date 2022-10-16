Packers’ strategy to get Aaron Rodgers-led offense back on track

The Green Bay Packers offense has gotten off to a slow start in the 2022 season. Aaron Rodgers has been struggling to get the passing game going, as he works with a new wide receiver corps that is missing a top target after Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The potential answer(s) to this struggling offense? Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

The Packers have a dynamic running back duo that can make up for their passing game, which Green Bay has largely ignored early in the season. Opposing defenses have challenged Rodgers to hit his new wideouts on deep throws, and they are usually winning that challenge, so it’s clear a new strategy is needed. That strategy involves getting Jones and Dillon more involved on the ground early on, which could help open up the passing game as a result.

Defenses daring Aaron Rodgers to throw deep is … new. He was 0-for-6 on downfield throws last week. Something to keep an eye on. https://t.co/HP97cr6LJs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

It’s interesting to see Rodgers struggle on deep passes this season, but he doesn’t really have the weapons at his disposal to succeed in that category. It would make sense to give Jones and Dillon the ball more as Rodgers and the passing game struggles to get off the ground, as they are arguably the best running back duo in the league.

Both Jones and Dillon have had good starts to the season on the ground, and they should be able to help the offense reach some new heights over the next few weeks. Whether or not the ball gets taken out of Rodgers hands moving forward will be interesting, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that if Green Bay wants to win, they need to get their star running back tandem more involved as soon as possible.