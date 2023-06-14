Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander passed on earning a $700,000 workout bonus by skipping Packers' voluntary workouts. Alexander did show up and participate at the Packers' mandatory minicamp Tuesday, seemingly unfazed by forfeiting nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.

During his time with the Packers, Jaire Alexander has proven to be one of the best players at his position. If Green Bay's cornerback felt it was better for him to work out away from the Packers earlier in the offseason, he probably had a good reason for it.

“I know what works for me at this point,” Alexander said Tuesday after minicamp practice, via Packers.com. “I'm on Year 6, two Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, I mean, I think I know what I got going on here.”

Alexander made the Pro Bowl and was a Second-team All-Pro selection in both 2020 and 2022. In 31 games during those two seasons, the Packers' star totaled 27 passes defensed and 107 tackles. An injury limited Alexander to four games during the 2021 season.

A $700,000 bonus might not seem like much money to Alexander after signing his contract extension last year. The Packers gave Alexander a four-year contract worth $84 million. He made north of $31 million in total cash in 2022, according to Spotrac. Heading into the 2023 season, Alexander's career earnings have surpassed $43 million.

Following the decision to trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, Green Bay could certainly use another All-Pro season from Alexander. The Packers' don't know for sure what they'll be getting from first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of the offense.