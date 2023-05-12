Green Bay Packers Cornerback Jaire Alexander is first in the league for single coverage grades with a 90.1 score. This feat is huge for the defensive player as his improvement has been huge. In the 2022 to 2023 NFL season, Alexander netted 56 total tackles with just 13 of them being assisted and 43 of them being solo tackles.

Moreover, he also totaled 59 interception return yards which makes him an effective rusher after stealing the ball. His game can be characterized by his very violent hands when stripping the ball as well. Due to this, Alexader garnered five interceptions because of his ability to read offensive schemes.

The cornerback was supposed to have a deal that cost the Packers a cap hit of $20.1 million. His deal was restructured in February of 2023. It freed up $9.45 in cap space for Green Bay which allows them to have more flexibility in their rookie deals and offseason signings.

Moreover, the best contribution Jaire Alexander had for the 2022 to 2023 NFL season would be his availability. He was notably absent for most of the previous season because of a right shoulder A/C joint sprain. It happened during their week four battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers which sidelined him for 13 games starting then. His games played this season tie his career high of 16 that he had in 2019.

Jaire Alexander has been instrumental in the Packers’ secondary. They need his defensive impact more because they are dealing with the post-Aaron Rodgers rebuild. Nonetheless, his improvement in his coverage grade and availability proves that there is nowhere but up for him as a cornerback.