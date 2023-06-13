Green Bay Packers' primary cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas were absent at voluntary OTAs. However, after their absence they are now present for mandatory minicamp, reports Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

This is a good sign for Packers fans, as there are already enough questions for this team heading into the 2023 season. The duo of Alexander and Douglas figures to be one of the strong spots on the roster this year and it would be quite the hit to morale if Packers fans had to be concerned about their future status.

With Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas reporting to Packers minicamp, Green Bay faithful will now most likely turn all eyes onto Jordan Love. The young quarterback will be the main storyline throughout this season in Green Bay; filling the shoes of Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be easy, especially in an organization that expects greatness from the quarterback position.

Everything coming out of the Packers organization points to a full belief in Jordan Love at the helm. However, this makes a lot of sense, as it is prudent to do everything possible to build the confidence of a new quarterback with such high expectations.

Love will most likely have a quick hook this season given the fact that he has already been on the roster for a few years. If he doesn't perform up to the standards that the Packers expect, they might be looking to draft a quarterback as soon as next year. This is why the 2023 NFL season is absolutely massive for Jordan Love; at least he knows he can count on Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas locking down opposing wide receivers and helping Love stay on the field.