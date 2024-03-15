The Green Bay Packers have made some big moves this offseason, but none have been bigger than their signing of Josh Jacobs. The former Las Vegas Raiders running back netted a four-year, $48 million deal from Green Bay in free agency, and will now become a key part of an offense that very nearly upset the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.
With the addition of Jacobs, the Packers no longer needed their longtime running back Aaron Jones, and they quickly released him after securing Jacobs' signature. When asked about what it's like to be replacing Jones, Jacobs offered an interesting answer in which he showed his respect for the star running back, sharing that he intends on carrying forward the high standard he had set in the Packers backfield over the past few seasons.
Josh Jacobs knows Aaron Jones from offseason training in Miami.
“Obviously he’s a legend around here … I don’t really consider myself coming in and replacing what he’s done. I just try to hold that standard.” pic.twitter.com/KDfO2vstMu
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 15, 2024
Josh Jacobs' hilarious first impression of Matt LaFleur
Replacing Jones is not an easy task considering how beloved he was by fans, and Jacobs is going to need help from everyone if he's going to accomplish that, especially head coach Matt LaFleur. Jacobs met his new head coach prior to his first press conference, and he had a hilarious admission about LaFleur that will quickly endear him to Packers fans.
Josh Jacobs on Matt LaFleur: “I honestly didn’t think he was gonna be as cool as he is.” pic.twitter.com/a4cu0OYcPP
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 15, 2024
It's good to see that Jacobs and LaFleur have gotten off to a good start when it comes to their working relationship, as they both are going to play a big role in Green Bay's success moving forward now. Everyone will be paying attention to Jacobs to see if he can properly replace Jones, but so far, it looks like things have gotten off to a good start.