The Green Bay Packers looked like they were heading to the Divisional Round after being up 21-6, but things did not turn out in their favor. The Chicago Bears ended up walking them down in the second half, and it was Caleb Williams who was a key factor for them. The Packers didn't do themselves any favors either, as they missed field goals and easy opportunities to get more points on the board.

Before everything turned around for the Packers, Micah Parsons was enjoying the show and tweeting like a happy fan.

“We need to take the life outta the bears! This teams plays 4 quarters! Let’s finish now,” Parsons wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Quay walker is playing lights out,” Parsons continued.

“Mg that’s how you mf introduce yourself to the league!!! Wooo,” Parsons wrote.

It was all good in the first half, but as the Bears continued to make their run, there was less and less of Parsons on social media. When he went silent, that's when you knew something wasn't right, and he wasn't even present when Williams hit DJ Moore for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It would have been better for the Packers if Parsons was on the field, but unfortunately, he tore his ACL late in the season. Without Parsons this season, the Packers went 0-5, which shows how big of a difference he makes.

Nonetheless, the Packers had a sizeable lead against the Bears, and they should have closed the game out. Head coach Matt LaFleur has already received backlash for the Packers blowing the lead, and people are coming for his job. At this point, there could be some uncertainty surrounding his future as the Packers' coach, but before the game, it was reported that he and the organizaation would work on an extension regardless the outcome later.