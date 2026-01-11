Lil Wayne could not be more pissed that Caleb Williams and his “purple nails” ended the Green Bay Packers' season.

The Packers and Chicago Bears faced off on Saturday, Jan. 10, in the first round of NFL Wild Card Weekend. The Bears won 27-31 over the rap icon's favorite NFL team. Lil Wayne did not hold back when it came to discussing how mad he was at his team for losing.

“We just loss a playoff game to a n***a w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare a**!!!” the rap icon wrote on X following Saturday's game.

Ultimately, while Wayne was upset that the Packers lost, he added that maybe it wasn't earned of his team. “We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that,” he added.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love responded directly during the post-game press conference about the uncertainty of the future regarding head coach Matt LaFleur.

“Yeah, I’m not going to jump to any conclusions or anything, but we’ll see what happens going forward. That’s the case for every end of the season going into the offseason, that’s always the case,” Love responded cautiously regrding LaFleur. “So we’ll see what, if anything, comes forward…Yeah, definitely I think Matt should be the head coach, I got a lot of love for Matt. I think he does a great job. That’s it.”

After the Packers blew leads twice during Saturday's game such as 21-3 at halftime and 27-16 in the fourth quarter, LaFleur is “disappointed” but is focussing on getting back to the basics to not have a reoccurrence next season.