The Green Bay Packers choked during their playoff matchup on Saturday. Green Bay lost 31-27 against Chicago in an epic fourth-quarter collapse against a division rival. One Packers player was not shy about declaring what went wrong during the team's latest playoff defeat.

Packers safety Javon Bullard did not hold back when talking about Saturday's loss to the Bears. Bullard declared that the result was more about Green Bay not finishing the game than Chicago pulling off an epic comeback.

“No disrespect to them, but it ain't sh*t that they did. It's us. We gotta finish,” Bullard said after the game, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “You know we whoopin' they a** the whole game. We gotta finish, Chicago ain't do sh*t special.”

Bullard explained that the Packers need to be able to finish games where they gain a big lead.

“When we got somebody down, we gotta put them away,” Bullard added, per the Athletic's Matt Schneidman. “That s—, it’s starting to get damn-near embarrassing. We can’t do s— like that and expect to win these big games going against these good-ass teams. We’re gonna have to get our s— together.”

The Packers gave up 25 points to the Bears during the fourth quarter, letting the game slip through their fingers.

Green Bay entered the fourth quarter leading 21-6 and looking in complete control. But the Packers still found a way to lose after making several important mistakes.

The Packers missed two field goals and one extra point, which could have been the difference in the one-score game.

Now the Packers enter the offseason with plenty of questions that need answering.

Perhaps the most pressing topic will be the future of head coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. LaFleur will meet with team brass soon to discuss his future with the Packers.

Rumors have already popped up that Green Bay could move on from LaFleur, possibly even replacing him with John Harbaugh.

It will be fascinating to see how the team responds after such a crushing playoff loss.