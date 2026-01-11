As the Green Bay Packers went through a season-ending collapse against the Chicago Bears in the wild card on Saturday night, 31-27, it brings a lot of questions around the team and head coach Matt LaFleur. With the Packers suffering another choke job in the most important game of the year, LaFleur dispels the notion around a team narrative.

The loss in Chicago marked the third time this season that Green Bay had a 1o point or more lead with five minutes left to play and lost the game, having been the first team since 1970 to do so. According to Ryan Wood, LaFleur would say that there doesn't need to be a huge change to limit those types of comebacks.

“Matt LaFleur does not believe anything needs to change from a team identity or culture standpoint to start winning these close playoff games. He pointed to execution, putting players in right positions, but said he's proud of his players' effort,” Wood wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the disappointing loss, LaFleur believes Green Bay is close to achieving what it wants.

“We're not where we want to be,” LaFleur said, via Yahoo Sports. “I know we fought through a lot of adversity this year. Unfortunately, we didn't do enough to overcome that adversity.”

Matt LaFleur on his future with the Packers

There is no denying that LaFleur's future with the Packers is in question after another frustrating playoff exit, with the head coach being asked about what that holds. Though LaFleur said his focus is not on thinking about job security, he would say confidently that he wants to return

“Of course. This is one of one,” LaFleur said. “I love this place. I love the people. As much as you guys drive me nuts sometimes, I love you guys. I love our players, the locker room, everybody in our organization. This is a unique place.”

It remains to be seen if LaFleur is fired or stays with Green Bay in an effort to avenge Saturday's loss next season.