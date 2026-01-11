While the Green Bay Packers held a lead with under five minutes to go in their Wild Card matchup against the Chicago Bears, they still fell 31-27. Unfortunately for the Packers, that kind of collapse isn't anything new this season.

Their playoff opening defeat marked the third time Green Bay lost a game when leading by 10+ with less than five minutes to play. They become the first team since 1970 to suffer that fate, via ESPN Insights.

In Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, the Packers led 10-0 late in the fourth quarter. The Browns then scored 13 unanswered points, intercepting a pass in the process to steal a victory.

Article Continues Below

When Green Bay faced Chicago in their second matchup, the Packers were leading 16-6 under the five minute mark. The Bears proceeded to recover an onside kick and score a touchdown to send the game to overtime; where they'd eventually win 22-16.

Then comes the Wild Card matchup. The Packers were up 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 entering the fourth quarter. However, Caleb Williams and the Bears scored 25 fourth quarter points to secure the victory. It was a tale of two halves, with Green Bay coming up short in the second.

That playoff loss is going to sting for the Packers for the foreseeable future. Seeing the problem permeate throughout the entire season will only make things worse. As they look to bounce back in 2026, the Packers will be focused on playing a full game of football. If head coach Matt LaFleur will still be there to help lead Green bay's comeback is yet to be seen.