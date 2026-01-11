On Saturday evening, the Green Bay Packers' 2025 season came to an end with a crushing loss to the divisional rival Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Packers led this game by a score of 21-3 at halftime, but virtually nothing went right for Green Bay in the second half, with the team ultimately falling 31-27.

The game reignited frustrations within the fanbase toward head coach Matt LaFleur, who has blown many a big lead during his tenure as the Packers head coach, causing some speculation as to whether or not the team may look to move in a different direction at head coach this offseason.

If that does come to pass, NFL insider Jordan Schultz floated some potential destinations for LaFleur's next stop.

” Falcons: New president Matt Ryan. LaFleur was Ryan’s QB coach during his MVP season,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter. “Dolphins: New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan just came over from Green Bay after 20+ years with the organization. Titans: LaFleur was previously the OC there before becoming Packers HC, and team president Chad Brinker also came from Green Bay.”

Indeed, LaFleur has ties to the Falcons organization, having been a coach there during their run to the Super Bowl during the 2016 season. Atlanta recently hired franchise legend Matt Ryan to a front office role and has plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball, including wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson.

Meanwhile, as Schultz noted, LaFleur also has plenty of connections to both the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans.

Schultz also pointed out that “that’s not even mentioning other teams without direct ties who would likely have interest as well.”

In any case, it remains to be seen whether or not the Packers will indeed move on from LaFleur this offseason. However, if they do, he likely won't find much trouble landing a new gig.