The Green Bay Packers concluded the season by losing their last 5 games. None of those losses was worse than the final one, as they dropped a 31-27 decision to the Chicago Bears in Saturday night's Wild Card game at Soldier Field.

The Packers dominated the game in the first half and took a 21-3 lead into the locker room, but the second half saw Caleb Williams and the Bears dominate. Chicago's defense forced multiple 3-and-outs — 4 of the first 5 series — at the start of the second half and the Packers allowed 25 fourth-quarter points. They simply could not stop Williams and the Bears' passing game from mounting a dramatic comeback that pinned an incredibly painful loss on the Packers.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur has been criticized for the turnaround that happened in the game and Packers fans were angry that the team could not take advantage of the great start and advance in the postseason.

LaFleur will have a meeting with Ed Policy, the president and CEO of the Packers, shortly. The likelihood is that the subject of the meeting will be LaFleur's job status.

He clearly wants to stay in his position as the team's head coach. “This is 1 of 1,” LaFleur said. “I love this place. I love the people. I love the players, the locker room, the organization. The community has been outstanding. I grew up in the Midwest and it has the same vibe I grew up with in Mt Pleasant Michigan.”

Packers QB Jordan Love had brilliant game in defeat

The Packers were able to break out on top because Jordan Love was razor sharp in his execution. He completed 24 of 46 passes for 323 yards with 4 TDs while keeping it clean on the interception side of the ledger.

However, after struggling in the first half, Williams found his game and threw for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game winner to D.J. Moore with 1:43 remaining in the 4th quarter