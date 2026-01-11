The Green Bay Packers may be in a period of uncertainty for the next couple of days after their loss to the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round. After leading 21-6 at one point, theres no doubt that they folded late in the game, and everyone is looking at head coach Matt LaFleur.

Everyone now wants to know what the future of LaFleur will be, and if he's fired, there's a chance the Packers could go after John Harbaugh, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Former Packers President Bob Harlan is royalty in Green Bay. His son Bryan is an agent who represents John Harbaugh. John Harbaugh has deep midwestern roots and ties. If the Packers decide they want to change head coaches, Harbaugh would be the most logical replacement,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With those kind of ties, it would not be a surprise if Harbaugh was their top option if LaFleur is fired.

Hours before the game, it was reported that LaFleur and the Packers would work on an extension to keep him with the organization, regardless of the outcome later in the day. When looking at how they lost, it's hard to get that out of your head and move on, which is why some are skeptical on if LaFleur has coached his last game with the team.

Harbaugh would obviously be an upgrade from LaFleur when looking at his resume and all that he's done for the Baltimore Ravens in almost two decades.

It seems as if Harbaugh has a few choices already to choose from, so if the Packers want to make a decision on LaFleur, they should do it sooner rather than later.

As of now, it's looks like the decision could be up in the air, and everyone will be tuned in to see what happens.