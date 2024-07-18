The Green Bay Packers enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, but one guy who didn't have a great year was star cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander played in only seven games throughout the year, and he wasn't always effective when he was on the field. And yet, he's still viewed as one of the top ten cornerbacks in the league.

When ESPN released their list of the top ten cornerbacks in the NFL heading into the 2024 campaign, which is built with helpful analysis from executives, coaches, and scouts, Alexander found himself at number seven on the list. After his lackluster 2023 campaign, how the heck did he find himself on the list? According to one NFC executive, it's because of his ability to lock up Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson whenever they matchup versus each other.

“‘He's been up and down, but he's always good against Justin Jefferson,' an NFC executive said. ‘The guys who match up well with the top guys will always be on the list.'” – Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Packers hoping Jaire Alexander can stay on the field in 2024

Alexander and Jufferson didn't face off in 2023, but in their prior meetings, they both have had instances where they have gotten the better of each other. Alexander's performance in Week 17 of the 2022 campaign, in which he held Jefferson to just one catch for 15 yards, is a testament to what he can do when he is on the field and engaged.

The problem for Alexander is consistency. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in both 2020 and 2022, but in 2021 and 2023, he played just a total of 11 games, and struggled when he was on the field. In order for the Packers to be at their best, they need Alexander on the field locking up whoever their opponents' top wide receiver is.

If he can get back to playing his best football, like he did primarily in 2020, when he entered the conversation for best cornerback in the NFL, Green Bay could be a serious threat in the NFC this upcoming season. After Jordan Love and their offense took a massive step forward in 2023, the defense is going to have to grow alongside them, and having Alexander play up to his potential is going to be crucial to ensure that happens.

For now, Alexander may want to send Jefferson a thank you note for helping him get on this list, but once they get on the field matched up against each other, it's going to be an absolute scrap. And if things go his way, he'll end up locking up Jefferson and moving a few spots up this list by the time it comes out next year.