Jordan Love teaming up with Josh Jacobs on the Green Bay Packers should be a mutually beneficial partnership. One thing they are both looking to do is link up on a passing touchdown, and they want it for more reasons than just putting points on the board.

Jacobs is close to making NFL history in a way that no one wants to. The Packers' new running back is one of seven players ever, and the only active one, with 100 career receptions and no receiving touchdowns. He's one of two to reach 190, with no one else even getting to 150, and he's not too far away from the all-time record of 201, set by Gerald Riggs. Jacobs isn’t a major dual-threat option but it's still quite the record.

In a Q&A with Bleacher Report, Love promised Jacobs that he won’t let him set the unfortunate record.

“No, that’s not going to happen,” Love said. “I definitely saw that the other day. I’m surprised he doesn’t have any touchdowns yet. Let’s see, it’s right here, 197 career receptions, zero receiving touchdowns. I sent that to him. I said, ‘Bro, we’re going to get you a touchdown, for sure.’ First pass to him might be a touchdown, who knows? We’re gonna see. What is he, five receptions away from it? We’ll make sure he gets a touchdown in there.”

Jordan Love ready to team up with Josh Jacobs on Packers

Going into the 2024 season, the Packers still have their young wide receiver core of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks and the young tight end duo of Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. Jacobs takes the place of veteran running back Aaron Jones, who will now be suiting up for the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacobs is the newest backfield mate for AJ Dillon, who is often used as a pass-catching threat. The Packers probably won’t use Jacobs as a pass-catcher that much but he has implemented that into his game more over the years, posting above 2.5 catches per game and above 20 receiving yards per game in each of the last three seasons.

With Love there to throw him the ball, a big season could be in store for the veteran running back. He's expecting big things from his new quarterback, as is the entire franchise. Jacobs will have a big role, too, as a centerpiece for a collection of skill players that are still trying to grow their games.

Love will be out to prove that he’s a legit QB1 and that his impressive first season as a starter was no fluke. The Packers have a lot more to worry about than some random record that Jacobs could hit…buuuuuut it would be nice to avoid such infamy.